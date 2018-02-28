It’s Reunion Time: Gucci Mane Is Paying For His High School’s 20 Year Reunion Festivities

Gucci Mane Is Funding His High School Reunion

Gucci Mane is an OG, not only on the streets and in hip hop, but when it comes to school, as well.

The time is approaching for Wop’s 20-year high school reunion, and the rapper has a big surprise for all of his former classmates. In true Gucci fashion, he doesn’t just want to have a regular celebration with his old schoolmates, but the Atlanta mogul wants to completely fund the festivities himself.

“This year marks my 20th year from graduating high school in 1998,” Gucci tweeted on Tuesday. “I want to personally invite anybody who graduated from #McNair aka McNasty aka #BouldercrestHigh to v103 car and bike show to go with me and also I want pay for our 20 yr reunion myself!”

In his book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, the rapper revealed that he did well in school, boasting a 3.0 GPA and a HOPE scholarship to Georgia Perimeter College. It seems safe to assume that any former McNair students that graduated with Mane would jump at the opportunity to party with him. Good on Gucci for offering to pay for the party, too.