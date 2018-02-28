Funny Business: Is Deon Cole Smashing Claudia Jordan’s Cakes To Smithereens On The Low?

Claudia Jordan And Deon Cole Dine Out At Catch… Are They Dating?

Did the paps catch Deon Cole slipping at Catch? The comedian, who has roles on “Black-Ish” and “Grown-Ish” was photoraphed arriving at Catch Restaurant in L.A. and he wasn’t alone.

The photographer also snapped Claudia Jordan arriving with Cole, but noted that she and Deon entered the restaurant separately?

Obviously they’re trying not to be photographed together… Is it because they don’t want anyone to know they’re dating?

Hmmmmmmm

Check out more photos below, then hit the flip for more evidence.