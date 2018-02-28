Out The Race: Tay-K Accomplice Gets 20 Years In Murder-Robbery, Another Takes Plea Deal To Avoid Death Penalty

Accomplice In Tay-K Murder Trial Sentenced, Other Takes Plea

The first suspect in viral trapper Tay-K’s murder case was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday the Star-Telegram reports. The 17-year-old girl has not been named due to her age but, prosecutors described her as a “petite, pretty blonde” and the mastermind behind the planned robbery that claimed the life of 21-year-old Ethan Walker in Mansfield, Texas.

Allegedly she was the mastermind behind the entire crime, enlisting several teens to adults to rob the home of a boy she was “romantically involved with”, but that went terribly wrong when one of the suspects ended up shooting him and his friend, the murdered victim. The ex-boyfriend survived.

Her friend who was also in on the robbery gone wrong, Megan Holt, 21, reached a deal with prosecutors to ensure she doesn’t receive the death penalty, the Star-Telegram reports. Holt will reportedly testify against her co-defendants in exchange for the state waiving the capital murder charge against her, according to the agreement.

The co-defendant she’s throwing under the jail include Tay-K, Jalen Bell (Pimpyz), Sean Robinson and Latharian Merritt, all young black males.