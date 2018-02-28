George Clooney And Scooter Braun Are The Secret Forces Behind The March for Our Lives Campaign

Big Forces Are Helping With March For Our Lives

Scooter Braun–manager to big names like Kanye West, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber–and George Clooney are reportedly helping a lot with the March For Our Lives campaign.

According to TMZ, Clooney and Braun are both very involved with the initiative, and are secretly working behind the scenes for the campaign triggered by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting in Florida.

Scooter is said to be deeply involved in the fundraising efforts but is determined not to take the spotlight away from the students, so he used one of his employees for cover. You might already be aware that Scooter organized the Manchester charity event for the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing–so he’s got a good track record going when it comes to bringing people together.

Clooney, who donated $500k to March For Our Lives, is actively working behind the scenes to provide various forms of help; Apparently George is the one who started the behind-the-scenes work and recruited Braun and other help. He told TMZ, “Amal and I fully support the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas. We’ve donated money to help pay for their march. But the march and all of the activities surrounding this movement belong to the young people across the country.”