Serena Williams’ Hubby Alexis Ohanian Is Teaming Up With Tinder To Petition For Interracial Emojis

Alexis Ohanian Wants Interracial Emojis

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is demancing interracial emojis.

In an initiative titled, #RepresentLove, Ohanian is teaming up with Tinder and Emojination founder Jennifer 8. Lee in order to petition Unicode to include interracial representation in the digital world.

Alex said about the initiative, “We want our kids to have emojis that look like their parents…[Emoji] are the universal language of the internet and should reflect the modern world where interracial relationships are normal.” As you probably already know, the Reddit co-founder is married to Serena Williams, so it makes sense that this is a cause close to home.

Advocators aren’t just looking for black and white couple representation, though, they want every ethnicity to be seen in its emoji counterpart. “While emojis for people of color and emojis for same-sex couples both became a reality in 2015, one group of people is still excluded from emoji representation: interracial couples,” reads the Change.org petition.

This isn’t the first time Serena’s boo has fought for emoji diversity: He also previously fought for the inclusion a hijab emoji.

If we’re being honest, Alexis all makes us look worse and worse every single day…especially when he’s buying out billboards for Serena.