Feeling This Get Up? Kim Kardashian Rocks Silver Bubble Butt-Fit For “Babymoon” In Tokyo

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

TOKYO, JAPAN – FEBRUARY 26: Kim Kardashian is seen upon arrival at Haneda Airport on February 26, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/GC Images)

Are You Feeling This Get Up?

Kim Kardashian has been making a strong effort to revamp her style recently, or so it seems. With in a week she went from rocking a baggy suit jacket, to coloring her hair pink to now rocking a shiny silver bubble butt.

 

This week, Kim has been spending time in Tokyo, Japan with sister’s Kourtney and Khloe for a “Baby Moon”. E! reports that the trio wanted to take a fun sisters trip together before Khloe gives birth. Khloe skipped out on the first night of festivities and let Kim and Kourt have some fun. Reportedly they hit up sex shops in Tokyo’s Red Light District.

#myicon #80sfashion #kourtneykardashian #kimkardashian #sisters

A post shared by F.K.Karle (@f.k.karle) on

 

 

Are you feeling her Kimmy Cakes’ get up?

 

Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus