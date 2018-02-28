Feeling This Get Up? Kim Kardashian Rocks Silver Bubble Butt-Fit For “Babymoon” In Tokyo

Are You Feeling This Get Up?

Kim Kardashian has been making a strong effort to revamp her style recently, or so it seems. With in a week she went from rocking a baggy suit jacket, to coloring her hair pink to now rocking a shiny silver bubble butt.

This week, Kim has been spending time in Tokyo, Japan with sister’s Kourtney and Khloe for a “Baby Moon”. E! reports that the trio wanted to take a fun sisters trip together before Khloe gives birth. Khloe skipped out on the first night of festivities and let Kim and Kourt have some fun. Reportedly they hit up sex shops in Tokyo’s Red Light District.

Are you feeling her Kimmy Cakes’ get up?