Black Women vs. Wonder Woman Is The Hilarious Twitter Fight Tearing Us Apart

Wonder Woman vs. Black Women

There’s been a lot of discussion about Black Panther as of late, and we’ve happily been a part of it. Some of the discussions are deep. Others are ridiculously hilarious. This tweet sparked the latest debate over who would win between Okoye and Wonder Woman.

Somebody said Wonder Woman would wash Okoye and I. Y’all. I have no words. — Okoye of Wakanda (@CiCiAdams_) February 28, 2018

Then Twitter started talking about what would happen if ALL black women jumped in and boy oh boy it got hilarious. The jokes are flying. This is all in good fun because, really, nobody seems to take the “debate” seriously. It’s still one of the funniest things going right now.