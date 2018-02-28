Sorcery: K. Michelle Airs Shrunken Cake Surgery & Debuts New Nose On Dr. Oz?

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

K. Michelle’s Butt Surgery Airs, And Her Nostrils Have Shrunken

It’s already been known that K. Michelle has been wanting to rid herself of her disastrous donk and she finally did it on TV, but did she also debut her new nose? Something about her sniffer looks different, but not in a Deelishis sort of way…

Here’s the full HD video of K. Michelle’s interview with Dr. Oz post surgery, here you’ll be able to see her (alleged) knifed up nostrils at the 1:50 mark. Link

Pre-interview, The Dr. Oz show played clips from K. Michelle’s illegally pumped up butt consultation and her actual surgery. Take a look:

@kmichellemusic on @dr_oz part 2 #kmichelle #droz

A post shared by @kmichellemusic FanPage (@kmichelleroyalty) on

@kmichellemusic on @dr_oz part 3 #kmichellemusic #kmichelle #droz

A post shared by @kmichellemusic FanPage (@kmichelleroyalty) on

@kmichellemusic on @dr_oz part 4 #kmichelle #droz

A post shared by @kmichellemusic FanPage (@kmichelleroyalty) on

Here is K. just this week in concert. Does her butt look smaller to you?

