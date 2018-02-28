Another One: Guess Which #LHHH Star Just Got The Boot

This person fell out with one of their friends on the show and might have taken things too far during the reunion.

Now another cast member has come forward not to confirm that they’re leaving, but that they were FIRED.

It’s Zell Swag.

Remember him? The stylist who traded in his friendship with Masika Kalysha for Alexis Skyy, is confirming that he’s indeed been booted off the show.

Zell broke the news to TheJasmineBrand and added that he’s got another hush-hush project in the works.

“It is 100% true,” said Zell. “I definitely will not be on Love & Hip Hop this season, but you will see me on another show here soon. I can’t say too much.

He also added that the new #LHHH cast includes people “dear to his heart”…

“I can honestly say I am a bit upset because they have added some new people to this season who are dear to my heart and I cant be apart of that magic so it’s definitely bittersweet but I’m moving on.”

and he’ll be on another show that has “several franchises.”

“I’m going to be the first of “my kind” on the show so I’m excited to bring that light to the show. You guys will get to see more of my work side, who I’m dating, a little drama just a lot more of Zell. A few of my best friends are on the show so it’s going good. That’s all I can give you right now.”

If you can remember Zell seemingly made up with Misster Ray at the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” reunion but attacked him after calling a truce.



Will YOU be sad to see him go?