Allah Take The Wheel: Ex Mattress Actress Mia Khalifa Says ISIS Death Threats Made Her Quit Porn

Image via AFP/Getty Images

Mia Khalifa Says ISIS Made Her Quit Porn

Women enter and withdraw from the porn industry for various reasons, but we’re pretty sure this is a first.

In an interview with DailyStar, the former schlong swallower says she retired from professional pipe polishing after receiving numerous death threats from ISIS.

Cakeless Khalifa was born in Lebanon and moved to Miami at the age of 10. During her career, Mia became the most searched star in PornHub history. She became so popular that folks back home were none-too-pleased with her.

Khalifa expounded on her fear and subsequent decision on Lance Armstrong’s “The Forward” podcast:

“It all started to spiral out of control when the death threats from ISIS started coming in,” she said. “That’s when I stepped away. “As soon as I started to gain popularity that’s when I was like ‘get the f*** out of this’. “This was not what I was trying to do whatsoever. “I just wanted to let loose and rebel a little bit.

Welp. Look what rebelling got her, damn near decapitated. Smh.