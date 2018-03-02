HowToGetAwayWithScandal: Funniest Reactions To The Wig-Smoldering #TGITCrossover

Annalise and Olivia were DRAGGING each other pic.twitter.com/hQmthTGeFN — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) March 2, 2018

Hilarious Reactions From The #TGITCRossover Event

The long-awaited ‘How To Get Away With Scandal’ crossover FINALLY happened and brought together beloved fan faves Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating in a wig-smoldering TGIT event that sent the internet spiraling into a meme-crazed TIZZY.

Annalise and Olivia really out here reading each other for filth #HowToGetAwayWithScandal pic.twitter.com/If2FMmtQnJ — #NORMANIFANCLUB (@yung_hime) March 2, 2018

Peep the funniest reactions from the #TGITCrossover event on the flip.