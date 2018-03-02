#HowToGetAwayWithScandal: Funniest Reactions To The Wig-Smoldering #TGITCrossover
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Hilarious Reactions From The #TGITCRossover Event
The long-awaited ‘How To Get Away With Scandal’ crossover FINALLY happened and brought together beloved fan faves Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating in a wig-smoldering TGIT event that sent the internet spiraling into a meme-crazed TIZZY.
Peep the funniest reactions from the #TGITCrossover event on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Photo courtesy of ABC