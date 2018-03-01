Is Laz Alonso Smashing Deelishis’ Mega Muffins To Crumbles?

Are Laz Alonso And Deelishis Coupled Up?

It’s been over a year since reality TV veteran Deelishis’ celebrity romance with Rick Ross fizzled, but could an IG post be giving away that she’s now canoodling with a certain actor?

Deelishis posted up this photo of several dozens of roses, clearly letting folks know someone special LOVES her. The caption tells us the gift giver is more than a friend. She says “Thank you Babe”…then hashtags “prove it”.

Sounds like WHOEVER sent these is proving their affection…

THANK YOU BABE ❤️ #ProveIt A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on Feb 23, 2018 at 12:09pm PST

It turns out that Deelishis’ secret boo thing is actor Laz Alonso. He gave himself away in a comment to Deelishis and she confirmed with one right back.

#LazAlonso #Deelishis 👀 A post shared by TeaServedCold (@gossipservedcold_) on Feb 23, 2018 at 7:32pm PST

Apparently, Laz likes them THICK. He was rumored to be dating Bria Myles for quite a long time….It looks like Laz spends most of his time in Los Angeles and Deelishis is Detroit based, so we will know it’s real if one of them make a REAL move.

Do YOU think they would make a cute pair?