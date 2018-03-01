Is Laz Alonso Smashing Deelishis’ Mega Muffins To Crumbles?
Are Laz Alonso And Deelishis Coupled Up?
It’s been over a year since reality TV veteran Deelishis’ celebrity romance with Rick Ross fizzled, but could an IG post be giving away that she’s now canoodling with a certain actor?
Deelishis posted up this photo of several dozens of roses, clearly letting folks know someone special LOVES her. The caption tells us the gift giver is more than a friend. She says “Thank you Babe”…then hashtags “prove it”.
Sounds like WHOEVER sent these is proving their affection…
It turns out that Deelishis’ secret boo thing is actor Laz Alonso. He gave himself away in a comment to Deelishis and she confirmed with one right back.
Apparently, Laz likes them THICK. He was rumored to be dating Bria Myles for quite a long time….It looks like Laz spends most of his time in Los Angeles and Deelishis is Detroit based, so we will know it’s real if one of them make a REAL move.
Do YOU think they would make a cute pair?