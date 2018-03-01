Give Them Guns, Huh? Georgia Teacher In Custody After Firing Shots In High School

Teacher In Custody After Shooting Out High School Window A teacher employed by a north Georgia high school was arrested on Wednesday after he barricaded himself in a classroom and fired a shot from his handgun out of a window, according to CNN.

No one was injured in the incident at Dalton High School, (thank goodness) except for a female student who injured an ankle running through the school, police spokesman Bruce Frazier reported.

Reportedly the gun-toting instructor, Randal Davidson, a 53-year-old social studies teacher, refused to let students into his classroom while he was in his planning period. When the principal put a key in the door in an attempt to enter, Davidson fired a shot from a handgun through an exterior window of the classroom, a police spokesman confirmed.

This event has added to the debate of whether teachers should be armed to prevent school shootings, as opposed to regulating guns.

Police tweeted that Randall Davidson would face charges of aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of gun during commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.