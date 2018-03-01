Wrinkle Where? Bewbylicious Beysus Unleashes Her Milfy Magnificence At The “AWIT” Premiere With Blue Ivy
Beyoncé Posts Photos From The “A Wrinkle In Time” Premiere
ThiccYoncé strikes again! Queen Bey has been social lately and has actually been quick to share to both her website and Instagram. The singer showed off her flawless figure in this curve flattering frock for the “A Wrinkle In Time” premiere in Los Angeles this week…
She looks like she’s been slimming down, but she’s still bewbylicious as far as we are concerned. And them yams too!
Blue Ivy is living her best life too, let’s not forget. 2018 has been a great year for her. She’s sat front row at the Grammy’s, courtside for the All-Star game and got a chance to go to the premiere of the most “black girl magical” movie of all time.
JAY-Z, along with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, stopped by the A Wrinkle in Time premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Monday evening. The film's director Ava DuVernay directed Hov's short film for "Family Feud" last year. We gotta get out and support this film like we did Black Panther! #jayz 📸 @beyonce 👕Gucci 👟PUMA
Oh and it wasn’t girls night out. It was a family affair. Jay Z attended as well!