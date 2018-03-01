T.I. Is Set To Star In And Co-Produce A New Musical Drama Titled, ‘Glow Up’

T.I. Is Onto His Next Venture, A Musical

It seems like T.I. adds something new to his list of accomplishments every single day, and today is surely no different.

Mr. Harris is continuing to expand his acting portfolio with a project called Glow Up, a musical drama that he is set to both star in and co-produce, according to Deadline. Award-winning Sundance producer Robbie Brenner , PepsiCo’s Creators League, Kevin McKeon and T.I.’s production partner Brian Sher are all apart of the movie’s production as well.

Glow Up will follow the trials and tribulations of an all-girl high school performance group at an underfunded Los Angeles United School District school. The movie’s plot description explains that said group will, “use their talents to try and save their financially-strapped music program by competing in a national singing competition with a huge cash prize.”

There is no word yet on what T.I.’s actual character will be, but what is confirmed is that the Atlanta legend is also planning to curate the film’s soundtrack through his Grand Hustle Films company.