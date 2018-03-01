A Lil’ Positivity: Donald Glover Buys Cookies From The Girl Scout Who Went Viral With “Redbone” Cover

Donald Glover Helped This Girl Scout Reach Her Cookie Goal

Anybody who’s anybody is over the moon about the return of Atlanta to our small screens tonight, and luckily there’s still a little bit of Donald Glover news to hold us over for the next few hours while we all wait mercilessly.

The popular show’s creator and star visited Stephen Colbert on the Late Show on Wednesday, and talked all about the upcoming second season of the FX hit series. Along with the obvious, he also talked with Colbert about the Girl Scout who went viral by using a cover of Gambino’s song “Redbone” to sell some cookies. Sell some cookies, she did, and later on in Glover’s interview Stephen brought out Colbert introduced Glover to Charity Joy, the Girl Scout from Atlanta who went viral with her cookie-selling cover.

It looks like the cover even got Glover in the giving mood, because he swiftly purchased 113 boxes of Thin Mints from the youngin, nothing “they’re vegan.” He bought that exact amount so that Charity would reach her goal, which she did.

Shoutout to Glover being one with the kiddos. Atlanta returns tonight at 10PM.