Really??? Khloe Claims Folks Are Flustered By Her Gut Full Of Tristan Fondling

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

Khloe Claps at Bump-Loving Critics

Khloe Kardashian tweeted out a message to her bump-loving haters yesterday. Khlo-money claims that folks have been “very opinionated” on how she chooses to caress her gut and need to shut it.

People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!

Okay…Khloe posted up an update baby bumping flick, probably for the haters and the lovers. She’s currently in Tokyo with her sister’s on a “Baby Moon.” Nice sparkly dress, Khloe. Are you feeling it?

💌 What’s meant to be will always find its way 💌

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

We looked high and low for negative comments to Khloe about loving her her unborn seed and couldn’t find any. Maybe they came directly to her inbox???

