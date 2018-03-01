Really??? Khloe Claims Folks Are Flustered By Her Gut Full Of Tristan Fondling

Khloe Claps at Bump-Loving Critics

Khloe Kardashian tweeted out a message to her bump-loving haters yesterday. Khlo-money claims that folks have been “very opinionated” on how she chooses to caress her gut and need to shut it.

People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018

Okay…Khloe posted up an update baby bumping flick, probably for the haters and the lovers. She’s currently in Tokyo with her sister’s on a “Baby Moon.” Nice sparkly dress, Khloe. Are you feeling it?

We looked high and low for negative comments to Khloe about loving her her unborn seed and couldn’t find any. Maybe they came directly to her inbox???