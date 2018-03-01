Tyga Taught Her: Blac
Widow Chyna Is Reportedly Romancing Another Rapper And This One’s Barely Legal
Blac Chyna Confirms She’s Dating 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay
SMH. Rob’s not gonna like this! His babymama Blac Chyna has a new boo. The dirty dancer turned model mommy was photographed out with Houston rapper YBN Almighty Jay for the second time this week. The pair had a bowling date on Monday and Wednesday the paps caught then holding hands in Studio City and she confirmed that they are indeed an item.
TSR STAFF: Talia O. @theclosetratchet _______________________________________ #BlacChyna has finally confirmed that she's dating 18-year old rapper #YBNAlmightyJay! _______________________________________ Last night the couple was spotted in Studio City, CA where photographers caught them walking hand-in-hand. _______________________________________ When asked if the two were a "thing," 29-year-old Blac Chyna said, "Yeah, we're like dating.'' _______________________________________ Welp, there you go, Roommates! 📸: Backgrid
Jay, whose real name is Jay Bradley, is only 18-years-old, while Chyna is 29. Anybody see an issue with this?
Jay has a song out with Rich the Kid called “Beware,” but last year his video “Chopsticks” got 10m views on YouTube.
Check it out below:
Is Chyna secretly a hood A&R, putting all these young rappers in the limelight?
Hit the flip for more of Jay, and don’t forget to weigh in about Whether or not Chyna is foul for letting a teenager smash her slothfully to smithereens!