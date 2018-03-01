Tyga Taught Her: Blac Widow Chyna Is Reportedly Romancing Another Rapper And This One’s Barely Legal

Blac Chyna Confirms She’s Dating 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay

SMH. Rob’s not gonna like this! His babymama Blac Chyna has a new boo. The dirty dancer turned model mommy was photographed out with Houston rapper YBN Almighty Jay for the second time this week. The pair had a bowling date on Monday and Wednesday the paps caught then holding hands in Studio City and she confirmed that they are indeed an item.

Jay, whose real name is Jay Bradley, is only 18-years-old, while Chyna is 29. Anybody see an issue with this?

Jay has a song out with Rich the Kid called “Beware,” but last year his video “Chopsticks” got 10m views on YouTube.

Check it out below:

Is Chyna secretly a hood A&R, putting all these young rappers in the limelight?

