YouThinkYouKnow: Tray Chaney And JD Williams Reunite For New Video Short That Has Them Back Hustlin’

BOSSIP has the world premiere of Tray Chaney’s #YouThinkYouKnow, a short film/music video starring JD Williams (@JDWilliamsEnt) aka BODIE from HBO’s The Wire & Murder Inc rapper BlackChild (@MRBLACKCHILD). Check it out below:

“YOU THINK YOU KNOW” opens with CHANEY having a conversation JD Williams & BlackChild about how real the STRUGGLE Is. CHANEY is struggling to pay his rent, provide school clothes for his son, take care of household responsibilities for his Wife & Kid!

JD & BLACKCHILD convince CHANEY that he needs to pull off a lick, something CHANEY has never done! The video was directed By- Alan M. Brooks

Song avail on iTunes Tidal Spotify –

Tray Chaney recently just moved from Washington DC and currently lives in Atlanta, GA where he’s filming the 3rd Season Of Bounce TV’s SaintsAndSinners portraying the character KENDRICK. The show next airs April 8, 2018 9p

