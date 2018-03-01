So Precious: Serena Williams Celebrates Her Beautiful Baby Girl Being Six-Months-Old

- By Bossip Staff
ASHEVILLE, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Serena Williams of Team USA, bottom left, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Alexis Olympia, center, watch the action during the first round of the 2018 Fed Cup at US Cellular Center on February 10, 2018 in Asheville, North Carolina

Serena Williams Reveals Her Daughter Is Six Months Old

Serena Williams just reached another mommy milestone. Rena took to Insta today to reveal that her lil love muffin Alexis Olympia is now six-months old.

My baby is 6 months today. So yummy.

So precious right?

Hit the flip for some of our favorite recent moments from Jr.

What are on my feet? I wanna snack in em

#tbt those were the days.

She wanted to dress 80's

Welcome home momma

