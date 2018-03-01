So Precious: Serena Williams Celebrates Her Beautiful Baby Girl Being Six-Months-Old
- By Bossip Staff
Serena Williams Reveals Her Daughter Is Six Months Old
Serena Williams just reached another mommy milestone. Rena took to Insta today to reveal that her lil love muffin Alexis Olympia is now six-months old.
So precious right?
Hit the flip for some of our favorite recent moments from Jr.
Mom found @olympiaohanian a new favorite toy. We call it "the board room," it's a big (relative to her) circular table that she can roll around with a different quadrant to manage each "continent" of her global enterprise. Here she is, excited about a big investment she's about to make in mobile tech startups across sub-Saharan Africa. 🌎🌍🌏