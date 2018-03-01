Ashanti Twerks Her Cakes In Concert & Duets With Lloyd [Video]

Ashanti Twerks Her Cakes In Chicago

Ashanti seemed like she’s still a tab bit burned from her old relationship with rapper Nelly. The celebrity couple split just about 5 years ago, after Nelly allegedly dirty dogged Ashanti. At a recent concert appearance, fans caught Ashanti on tape agreeing with another fan who screamed “f-ck Nelly”.

Ashanti’s angst seemed to be for show, in order to introduce her man-bashing hit. Nelly has bigger fish to fry, with several women accusing him of sex assault and a pending civil suit. At the same show, she turned her cakes around to the audience and made it clap something serious.

At the same concert, Ashanti wobbled her giggly cakes and sang a duet with singer Lloyd.

Okkkkkk Ashanti A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 28, 2018 at 7:22pm PST

Remember Lloyd??

