Ashanti Twerks Her Cakes In Concert & Duets With Lloyd [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Ashanti Twerks Her Cakes In Chicago

Ashanti seemed like she’s still a tab bit burned from her old relationship with rapper Nelly. The celebrity couple split just about 5 years ago, after Nelly allegedly dirty dogged Ashanti. At a recent concert appearance, fans caught Ashanti on tape agreeing with another fan who screamed “f-ck Nelly”.

Ashanti’s angst seemed to be for show, in order to introduce her man-bashing hit. Nelly has bigger fish to fry, with several women accusing him of sex assault and a pending civil suit. At the same show, she turned her cakes around to the audience and made it clap something serious.

At the same concert, Ashanti wobbled her giggly cakes and sang a duet with singer Lloyd.

Okkkkkk Ashanti

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Remember Lloyd??

@curlyheadedblackboy @ashanti #chicago #southside #jarule

A post shared by Vedran Saldo (@vsaldo) on

Would you have paid for this concert??? More after the flip.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1624811/ashanti-twerks-her-cakes-in-concert/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Break Ups, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus