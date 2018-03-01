Coupledom Confirmed? Naomi Campbell Gets Grimy With Skepta For ‘British GQ’



New couple???

Naomi Campbell And Skepta Cover British GQ

Naomi Campbell and her “close friend” are fueling rumors of their coupledom on the cover of a magazine.

The supermodel, 47, is covering British GQ with Grime rapper Skepta. The two have been rumored to be secretly dating for MONTHS and the cover showing Naomi topless and in a pair of the rapper’s MAIN collection underwear isn’t helping to quell speculation.

The could-be-couple who tells British GQ that they’re just “close friends” originally met in November 2016, at the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. The rest of their photos can be seen in GQ’s April 2018 issue, along with a conversation led by GQ Staff Writer Eleanor Halls about everything from #OscarsSoWhite to #GrammysSoMale, from Harvey Weinstein to #MeToo, from Donald Trump to Brexit.

Photography: An Le

Art direction: Paul Solomon

Styling and CD: Jenke

Make up: Adam Wolfgang

Hair: Ro Morgan

Manicure: Andy

Production: Victoria Pavon (Nowopen.tv)

What do YOU think? Are Naomi Campbell and Skepta secretly booed up???