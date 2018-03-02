Mama Kylie Shows Off Her 1-Month Old “Angel Baby” And Flaunts Her Stormi Snapback

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

WENN

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stormi And Post-Baby Snapback

Kylie Jenner’s been M.I.A. from social media for the duration of her pregnancy with Travis $cott’s swirly trap seed. But now that she’s dropped off her Stormi lil bundle…it’s back to business as usual for newly minted Mama Kylie.

On Stormi’s one month marker, Kylie took to her IG to show herself in full motherhood mode…cradling her baby girl in head-to-toe Yeezy.

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Which is cool and all. But you know SnapChat King Kylie couldn’t resist flaunting her postpartum progress in a little crop top and a pair of panties:

#kyliejenner 1 month update 😍😍😍 #postbabybody

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

1 month w/ #stormi ❤️❤️ #kyliejenner #snapchats

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

Well, that didn’t take long.

Getty/WENN

Categories: For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus