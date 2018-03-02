Mama Kylie Shows Off Her 1-Month Old “Angel Baby” And Flaunts Her Stormi Snapback
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stormi And Post-Baby Snapback
Kylie Jenner’s been M.I.A. from social media for the duration of her pregnancy with Travis $cott’s swirly trap seed. But now that she’s dropped off her Stormi lil bundle…it’s back to business as usual for newly minted Mama Kylie.
On Stormi’s one month marker, Kylie took to her IG to show herself in full motherhood mode…cradling her baby girl in head-to-toe Yeezy.
Which is cool and all. But you know SnapChat King Kylie couldn’t resist flaunting her postpartum progress in a little crop top and a pair of panties:
Well, that didn’t take long.
Getty/WENN