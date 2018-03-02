Get To Know “Fresh Cuts Showcase” Winner Shae Harmony

Shae Harmony Wins “Fresh Cuts Showcase”

If you’ve been keeping up, you already know that Snow Hill, NC native Shae Harmony is the winner of our latest Fresh Cuts showcase. Her journey to becoming the champion wasn’t easy, she actually is a return contestant who claimed the crown this year after coming close in last year’s competition but falling just short of the crown.

“I almost didn’t want to try again,” Shae Harmony tells BOSSIP of her decision to re-enter the contest. “But the feedback the judges gave last year was very helpful. That down-to-earth critique gave me something concrete to focus on and I knew I had grown in the time from the last one so I decided to give it another go.”

Shae, who works full time as a third-grade teacher in Atlanta’s public school system says she’s glad she came back, because she had a real connection with the other contestants, especially Triumph who hails from her same city in North Carolina.

“Triumph’s dad David Payton was an accomplished playwright,” Shae recalled. “I actually sang Beyonce’s “Listen” in his play “You Betta Put That Woman First” when I was in high school so it was really good to reconnect with her.”

Another bonus to the competition was the African Pride sponsored makeover — something that helped her feel at ease on stage.

“I loved the makeover, everything about the wardrobe was so ‘Shae’,” the singer tells BOSSIP.

Shae admits her biggest battle has always been nerves. The southern beauty says she’s always been one to sing around the house, but her shyness held her back from fully shining when she was young.

“I guess I was probably 8 or so when I did my first performance for church,” Shae recalls. “I was so shy, but after that they MADE me join the choir.”

“My family really pushed me to use my gift growing up and constantly reminded me that my God-given talent shouldn’t be wasted.”

She may have gotten her start in the church, but both her look and sound has been amplified with a confidence and sex appeal she wasn’t afraid to show. Nerves may have gotten the best of her in last year’s competition but there was no stopping her this time around!

“I just really worked on being comfortable,” Shae said, revealing that the battle round was another tough challenge. “Songwriting is something you either have or you don’t. I just tried to think about what black love, which was my theme, meant to me. I definitely did my best but that was one of the things I wasn’t sure about because the competition was really strong as well.”

With the competition behind her, Shae’s got her sights set on even bigger challenges. Her first single “Be Careful” is currently on iTunes and she’s planning to shoot a video in March that will also be released this month. Shae also says she’s at work on her first EP which she hopes to release this spring.

