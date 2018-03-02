Top Off: People Think Beyoncé Shaded Loose Lipped Tiffany Haddish With THIS Line
Did Beyoncé Diss Tiffany Haddish On “Top Off”?
A line from rapping azz Baddie Bey is raising eyebrows. As previously reported DJ Khaled dropped his track “Top Off” with Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Future and in it, Beyoncé raps about being a triple threat and dropping the top on her coupe.
Things get especially interesting however when she says that people trying to party with her are going to have to sign non-disclosure agreements.
My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat
F**k it up and then leave, come back, f*** it up and leave again
Top off the coupe and it look like Freaknik
In the hood, hollerin’, “Free Meek”
Two deep, it’s just me and Jay
Just posted in them courtside seats
Woo! I’m like hol’ up…
Woo! I might roll up
If they’re tryna party with the queen
They gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure, ayy
People are now adamant that the non-disclosure line is aimed at comedienne Tiffany Haddish. Why?
Welllllll if you can remember, Tiffany told a personal story about watching Bey admonish a “thirsty” actress for getting handsy with Hov.
Before that, Tiffany also gave details about Bey stopping her from publicly fading a woman at a party.
Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right?” said Tiffany. “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, “No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!” She was like, “No, have fun, Tiffany,” and I said,
She said, “Okay,” and then she buried her face in my wig. We took the picture and I was like, “Is my wig slipping?” And she was like, “Mmm-hmm.” But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, “I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.” I was like, “What? You know me?!” She said, “I’m Beyoncé.” “I KNOW!”
Oh?
The Bey Hive is now swarming and they’re telling Tiffany that Baddie Bey’s personally calling her out.
Be careful sis!
More reactions to Beyonce possibly scalping Tiffany Haddish on the flip.