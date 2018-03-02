Top Off: People Think Beyoncé Shaded Loose Lipped Tiffany Haddish With THIS Line

True or false???

Did Beyoncé Diss Tiffany Haddish On “Top Off”?

A line from rapping azz Baddie Bey is raising eyebrows. As previously reported DJ Khaled dropped his track “Top Off” with Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Future and in it, Beyoncé raps about being a triple threat and dropping the top on her coupe.

Things get especially interesting however when she says that people trying to party with her are going to have to sign non-disclosure agreements.

My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat

F**k it up and then leave, come back, f*** it up and leave again

Top off the coupe and it look like Freaknik

In the hood, hollerin’, “Free Meek”

Two deep, it’s just me and Jay

Just posted in them courtside seats

Woo! I’m like hol’ up…

Woo! I might roll up

If they’re tryna party with the queen

They gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure, ayy

People are now adamant that the non-disclosure line is aimed at comedienne Tiffany Haddish. Why?



Before that, Tiffany also gave details about Bey stopping her from publicly fading a woman at a party.

Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right?” said Tiffany. “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, “No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!” She was like, “No, have fun, Tiffany,” and I said,

She said, “Okay,” and then she buried her face in my wig. We took the picture and I was like, “Is my wig slipping?” And she was like, “Mmm-hmm.” But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, “I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.” I was like, “What? You know me?!” She said, “I’m Beyoncé.” “I KNOW!”

Oh?

The Bey Hive is now swarming and they’re telling Tiffany that Baddie Bey’s personally calling her out.

Tiffany Haddish after hearing Bey's verse pic.twitter.com/aW1JwtGbqf — Kierra Killmonger (@KdashDior) March 2, 2018

Be careful sis!

