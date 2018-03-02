Little Homie Haters: Jaden Smith Claims Kanye West, Drake And Donald Glover Changed After His Success

Jaden Smith Suggests Drake, Donald Glover And Kanye West Are Threatened By His Success

Jaden Smith is outchea poppin’ on these charts and his hip-hop homies have taken note and fallen WAY back from him, as least that’s how it comes off in his new interview with Complex.

Peep what he had to say:

How have your friendships with people like Drake, Kanye, and Donald Glover influenced your own art?

It’s really changed. I always felt like Little Homie before and that allowed me in all of their circles. But now that I’m on the charts next to them, I’m not really Little Homie anymore.

So you’ve earned some acceptance?

No, it’s more like, “You can’t hang out with us anymore. We didn’t know you were making an album this whole time. We thought you were just Little Homie giving us free water and isht. You’re not really cool with us anymore.”

Damn… Cold world. But do you really think THOSE three guys are threatened by Jaden Smith? After all, hasn’t he been making music this whole time? Isn’t it possible that he might have just weirded them out or something? What do you think? Is he right to suggest they feel threatened?

Oh and in the spirit of Lil Homies we had to post this!

Started from the bottom now he’s here right?