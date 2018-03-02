Fashion Model Football Fiancée Chanel Iman Set To Say “I Do” To Sterling Shepard This Weekend!

Chanel Iman Set To Become Football Wife To New York Giant

Congratulations to Chanel Iman and her baller boo, NY Giants WR Sterling Shepard who are reportedly getting hitched this weekend after a brief four month engagement, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly. Sterling, 25, proposed to Iman on her 27th birthday this December. The couple began dating after meeting at Victor Cruz’s birthday party in November 2016.

So happy for them!

Check out the sweet Valentine’s messages the couple posted for each other last month

Happy Valentine’s Day my love!

A post shared by Sterling Shepard (@sterl_shep3) on

Hit the flip for more cute pics

PALM SPRINGS, CA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard attend the REVOLVE Desert House during Coachella on April 15, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. on April 15, 2017 in Palm Springs, California.

Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

This MIGHT be our favorite photo of them… From Coachella last April

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 21: Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard attend Montreal Canadiens Vs. New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on February 21, 2017 in New York City.

GED/NHL/Getty Images

Also gotta love that they go to hockey games together.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 21: Chanel Iman kissing Sterling Shepard at Montreal Canadiens Vs. New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on February 21, 2017 in New York City.

GED/NHL/Getty Images

And make out there

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 03: Model Chanel Iman (L) and NFL player Sterling Shepard attend Vogue Celebrates The Launch of LIFEWTR at Super Bowl LI on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Vogue

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Model Chanel Iman (L) and NFL player Sterling Shepard at the Rolling Stone Live: Houston presented by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Rolling Stone

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 29: Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard attends the Gala Benefiting Irie Foundation on June 29, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

