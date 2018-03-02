Fashion Model Football Fiancée Chanel Iman Set To Say “I Do” To Sterling Shepard This Weekend!
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7
❯
❮
Chanel Iman Set To Become Football Wife To New York Giant
Congratulations to Chanel Iman and her baller boo, NY Giants WR Sterling Shepard who are reportedly getting hitched this weekend after a brief four month engagement, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly. Sterling, 25, proposed to Iman on her 27th birthday this December. The couple began dating after meeting at Victor Cruz’s birthday party in November 2016.
So happy for them!
Check out the sweet Valentine’s messages the couple posted for each other last month
Hit the flip for more cute pics
This MIGHT be our favorite photo of them… From Coachella last April
Also gotta love that they go to hockey games together.
And make out there