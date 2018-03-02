Fashion Model Football Fiancée Chanel Iman Set To Say “I Do” To Sterling Shepard This Weekend!

Chanel Iman Set To Become Football Wife To New York Giant

Congratulations to Chanel Iman and her baller boo, NY Giants WR Sterling Shepard who are reportedly getting hitched this weekend after a brief four month engagement, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly. Sterling, 25, proposed to Iman on her 27th birthday this December. The couple began dating after meeting at Victor Cruz’s birthday party in November 2016.

So happy for them!

Check out the sweet Valentine’s messages the couple posted for each other last month

Happy Valentine’s Day my love! A post shared by Sterling Shepard (@sterl_shep3) on Feb 14, 2018 at 8:47am PST

