N.O.R.E. Visits The Breakfast Club To Talk About His New Show, ‘On The Run Eatin’ [Video]

N.O.R.E. Takes A Visit To The Breakfast Club

N.O.R.E. has been absolutely killing the game when it comes to cranking out fire content, and his latest venture follows around him and his closest friends while they travel and eat some of the best food the world has to offer.

The Drink Champs host joined The Breakfast Club on Friday morning to talk about his newly released program, On The Run Eatin‘. On the show, N.O.R.E. visits different hood spots and tastes the food with his friends, and it’s just as hysterical as you’d expect.