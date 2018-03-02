Blessings on Blessings: Big Sean Is Planning To Build A Movie Theater In Detroit By 2020

Big Sean Wants To Give Back To Detroit

Big Sean is planning on giving back to his hometown of Detroit in a huge way. Sean hosted a press event on Wednesday, which is where he announced plans to build a luxury movie theater in the city.

The Sean Anderson Theatre is part of the rapper’s joint business venture with movie theater company Emagine Entertainment. The entertainment space is expected to open to the public in 2020 and will host 10 to 12 movie screens, equipped with up to 1,300 seats. The theater will also be used as a venue for live concerts, comedy shows and other events.

Sean said in a statement about his future plans, “There is no major movie theater in the city of Detroit — this makes no sense to me. I feel that it is necessary to build a theater in the city, not only because of the joy and inspiration movies will bring to people’s lives, but I hope this theater will become a hub of creativity — a place for intimate concerts, lectures, meetings, and other events.”

An exact location for the multiplex hasn’t been decided on just yet, but Big Sean said he plans to build the venue to be right in the heart of Detroit. Paul Glanz, owner of Emagine Entertainment, added that Big Sean “rightfully” deserved to have the theater named after himself because of his “big heart” and willingness to give back to his community.

Good on you, Sean.