Ay Dios Mio! Amara La Negra Flaunts Her Chocolate Cakes & Reveals The Secret To Her Fro

Amara La Negra Flaunts Her Body, Reveals Her Hair Secret

Amara La Negra recently gave fans a good glimpse at her copious chocolate culo in all its glory. The Afro-Latina banger recently posed on Instagram in a curve-hugging dress with ties on the side exposing her cakes.

“Yo future baby mama or not,” she captioned the photo.

Ay dios mio Amara!

Amara also recently revealed on Instagram the secret to her trademark afro. According to the proud Dominicana Carol’s Daughter Hair Milk keeps her coils and curls intact.

“Wash your hair and shampoo really good, then you moisturize,” said Amara about the conditioner.

She also recently revealed that while her afro is real, she adds extensions for fullness.

“My hair is mine. I do have a natural Afro. I embrace it. I love it,” said Amara. “I do enhance it by wearing extensions because it’s hard for maintenance to have a perfect Afro 24/7, but I did decide to still rock my ‘fro because it’s the style that I feel that’s closer to representing who I am.”

