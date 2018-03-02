Get Well Soon: Rick Ross Hospitalized For Possible Pneumonia

Rick Ross Hospitalized

We’re sending best wishes to the bawse. Rick Ross is currently hospitalized for a serious medical condition. According to TMZ first responders were called to his home around 3:30 AM Thursday after he was found breathing heavy and unresponsive.

A 911 caller told responders that they were trying to wake him up but he was “slobbing out the mouth.”

Ross is now reportedly receiving a respiratory treatment, possibly for pneumonia.

If you can remember, Ross has a history of seizures.

In 2011 he suffered 2 seizures on 2 separate flights and was hospitalized.The medical scares prompted him to eat healthier (shout out to all the pear) and eventually drop 100 pounds.

Get well soon Rozay!