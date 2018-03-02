Drake’s Tender “God’s Plan” Hug Has Turned Into The Funniest Meme On The Internet

Most Hilarious God’s Plan Memes

If there’s one thing Drake videos are good for it’s a fantastic viral meme. We had him dancing on “Hotline Bling,” for instance, that sparked insanity on the internet for a year. But this God’s Plan hug may have topped it. The hug has sparked all sorts of tales of inspiration and all of them are comedy.

*steals $100 out of my girlfriend’s purse* Her: “Omg baby I lost $100 I could cry right now” Me: “Oh wow, that’s horrible, Here here’s $40 keep it” *God’s plan starts playing* pic.twitter.com/MfW4bqfeXQ — Tony_Jay (@Troo_Blue) March 2, 2018

Take a look and enjoy the internet having fun with Drake…again.