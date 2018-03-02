Kim K Is Set To Executive Produce A Celebrity Kid Prank Series On Facebook

Kim Kardashian Has Another Show In The Works

Kim Kardashian is set to executive produce yet another reality show, along with E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians and her new Lifetime show about beauty bloggers, Glam Masters.

You Kiddin’ Me is going to be a comedy prank series that involves both kids and celebrities, and if Kim has anything to say about it, it’s sure to be a viral hit. The series will consist of 10-episodes and is going to be produced by Lionsgate. According to reports from Deadline, the show will air via the Facebook Watch video platform. Lionsgate has said about the project that the “new series peeks into the family relationships of Hollywood stars as children prank their famous parents and an unsuspecting public.” Kim is an executive producer along with Jennifer O’Connell, Brian Tannenbaum, Peter M. Cohen, and Melissa Stokes.

Apparently, You Kiddin’ Me will recruit people on Facebook to participate in the pranks, which is what the producers and celebrity kids will use to crowdsource the best prank ideas. There is currently no word on whether Kim will appear in the show at all, or when the series will actually begin production.