Exclusive: Rick Ross Too Sick To Attend Child Support Hearing With Baby Mama

Rapper Was Hospitalized Early Thursday Reportedly With Pneumonia

Rapper Rick Ross’ sudden illness was so severe that it kept him out of a hearing Thursday for his ongoing child support battle with his son’s mother.

Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, was supposed to appear March 1 in Broward County Family Court for a mediation meeting with baby mama Tia Kemp, but the judge agreed to cancel the hearing at the last minute after both Kemp and Ross asked for a postponement, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

Someone inside Ross’ $1.4 million home called 911 overnight Thursday to report an unresponsive man with a history of seizures who was breathing heavily, according to the rapper’s dispatch report, which was obtained by BOSSIP. The caller said when the man – later ID’d as Ross – woke up, he was combative, “slobbing out of the mouth” and had “boo-boo’d” on himself. Multiple outlets are reporting that Ross is battling pneumonia.

Kemp sued Ross back in 2007 to establish paternity and child support. The case was closed in 2013, but Kemp reopened it two years later because she said that she needed the child support upped from $2,800 to $20,000 because their son needed resources like counseling, extracurricular activities and tutoring. The mom argued that Ross’ income had drastically changed and most recently, Kemp filed a motion to force Ross to pay for her son’s tutoring and for a psychological evaluation.

However, Ross fired back, saying his income hadn’t changed and Kemp needed to get a job.

We reached out to Kemp Friday, and she declined to comment, saying she was on the way to the hospital.

