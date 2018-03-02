Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Is Celebrating Women’s History Month By Honoring His Favorite Female Emcees

Hakeem Jeffries Is Honoring Female Rappers This Month

Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has decided to celebrate Women’s History Month a little differently this year, and he’s doing so by honoring some of his favorite female rappers. He announced via Medium on the last day of February that he would be showcasing one female rapper every day for the first 10 days in march, and emphasized that with Donald Trump in office, Hip-Hop is his “great escape.”

Jeffries writes about the meaning of his mission, “In every field of human endeavor, women excel when given a fair shot. It’s true in politics, business, science, academia and Hip Hop.” He then explained what he would be showcasing over the first 10 days in March saying, “On these groundbreaking Hip Hop collaborations, often while competing against other rap icons, the phenomenal female MC performances on the TOP TEN list show the world what Black Girl Magic is all about.”

Now in the second day of the month, Hakeem has honored both Eve and Monie Love.

10th Best Female Hip Hop Collaboration: EVE – My Chick Bad https://t.co/wpXb9NOjEg pic.twitter.com/E7gVpXRuah — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 1, 2018

9th Best Female Rap Collaboration: Monie Love – My Buddy This old school classic features a guest appearance by Monie Love, who makes the most of her cameo w/ De La Soul, Tribe & the Jungle Brothers in a manner that surely made her royal mentor proud!https://t.co/wpXb9NOjEg pic.twitter.com/LPziowbiyM — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 2, 2018

We’ll have to wait for a little over a week to see all of Jeffries’ selections for dopest female emcee collabs of all time, but the fact that he’s compiling this list in the first place is pretty dope already.