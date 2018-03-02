Petty: The Game Dry Snitches, Says Khloe Kardashian Used To Slob On His Knob

The Game Shades Khloe Kardashian

Why is he like this? The Game has ZERO thumb control or chill. Today the rapper logged on to instagram to shade Khloe Kardashian, who is currently 8 months pregnant. A blog posted up a video of Khloe slurping up a wet noodle and asked followers to “caption this”, and The Game answered with the words “Deja Vu”.

We assume this means he’s having flashbacks of Khloe slurping on his noodle, or does she just like eating spaghetti???

This isn’t anything new, just new details. Back in 2016, he spilled in a song that he smashed 3 Kardashians. Any guesses on who the other two are?