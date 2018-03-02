“Bridezillas” Is Back! Carmen The Cougar Is Swirlin’ Down The Aisle With Her Friend’s Son!!! [VIDEO]

“Bridezillas” is back! And we’ve got a sneak peek at tonight’s premiere episode which features CountryZilla Natashia’s wild alter-ego “Poundcake” going loose during her “shotgun” wedding over flower fails, mama drama, and a missing groom. Meanwhile, CougarZilla Carmen has an epic mega meltdown over her MIA photographer & bride tribe’s makeup artist.

The season premiere of Bridezillas – “COUNTRY ZILLA & COUGAR ZILLA” Airs Friday, March 2 at 10:00pm ET/PT. Will you be watching?

About “Bridezillas”

“Bridezillas” is back for an epic reboot on WE tv with a new batch of the baddest brides who are more outrageous than ever. The popular reality show that spawned a new television genre and became part of the pop culture vernacular returns for season 11 on Friday, March 2 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with 10 new hour-long episodes. The series continues to celebrate the craziest, most over-the-top brides wreaking wedding day hell with epic meltdowns, family feuds and social media wars!