Beygan Again! Bey Announces She’s Going Vegan To Slimify For Her Coachella Countdown

Beyonce Announces Vegan Diet Leading Up To Coachella

Beyonce’s post-twin snapback has been live and in effect for quite some time, now. But with her big comeback performance at Coachella coming up in a month and a half, she’s kicking her fitness regimen into overdrive.

Bey announced that with 44 days left until she hits the Coachella stage, she’s going full vegan — and has a whole plan outlined for fans that want to tighten things up for the festival right along with her.

Nice. Bey already looks amazing after popping out two kids 8 months ago…we’re sure she’ll drop jaws when she hits that stage.

Instagram/WENN