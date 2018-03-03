Crusty Cheeto-In-Chief Commentary : Donnie Suggests Drug Dealers Be Dealt Death Penalty To End Dope Dilemma

Trump Suggests Death Penalty For Drug Dealers

Trump spoke at a White House summit earlier this week on the opioid abuse epidemic in America, and he suggested that dealers receive the death penalty for killing thousands of people with drugs.

He explained, “We have pushers and drugs dealers, they are killing hundreds and hundreds of people. If you shoot one person, they give you life, they give you the death penalty. These people can kill 2,000, 3,000 people and nothing happens to them.”

He also added, “Some countries have a very, very tough penalty — the ultimate penalty — and by the way, they have much less of a drug problem than we do.”

Watch the rest of Trumps summit below: