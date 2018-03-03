Jay-Z Had Bars Of Fury For Frumpy Florida F*ckboy George Zimmerman

Jay-Z Claps Back At Zimmerman On New Single

Hova had enough. DJ Khaled’s new single “Top Back” dropped yesterday and it has taken over the internet. The song featuring Beyonce and Future has quotable’s for days but everyone is stuck on the bars directed at George Zimmerman.

Jay-Z raps “Meanwhile Georgie Porgie sinnin’ and sendin’ me threats.. Save your breath, you couldn’t beat a flight of steps. Try that s–t with a grown man, I’ll kill that f–kboy with my own hand.”

This clap back comes in response to Zimmerman’s threat earlier in December that he would feed the rapper to an alligator:

“I would beat him as if I was Solange…And he would find himself coming out of the south side of a gator if he comes to Florida and bothers my family.”

Zimmerman’s threats came after he reportedly caught Jay-Z’s film crew on his property filming for his Trayvon Martin special.