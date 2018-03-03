So Sad: Central Michigan Student On The Run After Killing His Parents In Dorm Room During A Dispute

Student Kills Parents In Dorm Then Flees On Foot

Nearly 100 officers are searching for a Central Michigan University student after he reportedly killed his parents in his dorm room during a dispute. The shooting at Campbell Hall happened on the day when parents were arriving on campus to pick up students for the beginning of spring break.

Details are still unclear as to what caused James Eric Davis Jr., 19, to kill his mother, Diva Davis, and police officer father James Davis, Sr.. The shots were fired around 8 am then Davis Jr. reportedly fled campus on foot causing the campus to go into lockdown for hours as police searched for him.

Police are asking if anyone has any details on his whereabouts to come forward and consider the shooter armed and dangerous.