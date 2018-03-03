Jesus Take The Wheel: Mom Ready To Rumble After School Staff Member Left Her Son’s Dome Piece Knotted Up
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
8-Year Old Boy Says School Staff Member Put Hands On Him
An 8-year-old boy says he was injured by someone who works at his school in Harlem. The staff member was suspended but the mother is still unsatisfied with how the whole situation was handled and she wants someone to be held accountable.
Watch the video as the son explains what transpired and what the school did after everything unfolded.