WTF? Firefighter Accused of Spitting On Preschooler And Calling Him The N-Word At Hooters

Firefighter Accused Of Calling A Toddler The N-Word

According to reports from KCTV 5 News, a man in Kansas is accused of spitting on a preschool-aged boy and calling him the n-word while dinning at a Hooters restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas on Monday.

Apparently, the young reportedly wandered away from a birthday party that his family was attending at the restaurant, which for some reason made this other patron upset. When one of the boy’s relatives came to retrieve him, a man reportedly began calling the child racial slurs and, at one point, spit on him. A source told KCTV, “He basically said get that little ‘blank’ up off the floor…The n-word started to get thrown around.”

The witness said he was sure a physical altercation would ensue, but police were called to the restaurant as soon as things got heated. Once authorities arrived, the man reportedly told officers that everything was alright because he was a first-responder. “I didn’t catch what the officer said to him, but his immediate response was ‘It’s OK, I’m a fireman,’” the witness recalled. “Like that was supposed to blanket cover everything for him.”

This “firefighter” wasn’t arrested, but the Overland Park police insist they continue to work with the case. This man could face criminal charges including battery and making a criminal threat.