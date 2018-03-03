Get Your Life Together: Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail For Hitting His New Wife

Columbus Short Pleads No Contest To Hitting His Wife

According to reports from TMZ, Columbus Short is set to go away to jail for a few months.

If you know anything about the actor, you’ve probably heard stories of him being fired from his gig on the popular TV series Scandal after reports of domestic abuse, and it looks like years later, he still hasn’t learned his lesson.

Short entered his plea on Friday in Los Angeles after getting arrested back in November. According to prosecutors, he hit new wife Aida Abramyan during an argument–he was sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education. Unfortunately for Short, he was already on probation for a 2014 bar fight where he knocked out a guy, so he got the year in jail for violating his probation.

As aforementioned, Columbus has serious issues with domestic violence. He’s also on probation for a previous incident where he allegedly put a knife to his ex-wife’s throat. Short announced his engagement and pregnancy with current wife just months after breaking up with Karrine Steffans in 2016.

Even though the actor himself pleaded no contest to the charge, his wife is telling a different story. She took to Twitter to show support of her husband and say the media has it all wrong.