Jesus Take The Bentley: Lil Pump Is Being Sued For Alleged Hit-And-Run Back In October

Lil Pump Being Sued For Car Accident From October 2017

Lil Pump and the rest of his crew got into a pretty nasty car accident, and reportedly left the man in the other car at the scene in bad shape. This is all according to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

A man in California is claiming that he was driving his Nissan Pathfinder in Los Angeles on October 11, 2017, when a 2006 Bentley that contained Lil Pump, his manager and a couple other guys “violently collided” with the passenger side of his vehicle.

According to the documents, the man was pulled from his car by Pump and his friends, only to be left in the road, even despite being both badly injured and unconscious. Instead of assuring that the man was okay, he claims that Lil Pump’s crew grabbed a large duffel bag from the Bentley’s trunk and took off, even leaving their car behind at the scene.

A picture of the rapper looking pretty beat up was posted online on October 13, which is 2 days after the alleged hit and run. The man is asking for damages for his injuries, pain and suffering, and wants his medical bills to be covered. He also lists Warner Bros. Records in the suit, but the label no longer represents Pump.