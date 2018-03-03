Keep Up With This: Folks Are Convinced That Beyonce Blew Kim K’s “Top Off” With THESE Shady Lyrics

Did Beyonce Come For Kim Kardashian In New Song?

Every time Beyonce breathes on a track, the hive is not far behind dissecting her each and every word.

Now that DJ Khaled’s “Top Off,” featuring Bey, hubby Hov, and Future has hit the streams, folks have new bars from Bey to pick apart…and they’re finding all sorts of shots at other famous ladies.

First, it was Tiffany Haddish. People were sure that Bey was cutting down the comedienne for yapping her personal business after a party. Now, people think she’s blasting Kim Kardashian for…existing? Peep the lyrics:

‘I’m the only lady here / still the realest n***a in the room / I break the internet / top two and I ain’t number two/ My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat…

With “break the internet” being a term Paper Magazine coined with Kim’s full-frontal nude cover shoot a few years back, folks are sensing some spice in those lyrics, specifically aimed at the reality tv queen. And then you have the part about her body being “all real.” Yikes.

Of course, Bey is known for some super-braggadocious lyrics from time to time. There’s a STRONG chance Kimmy didn’t even cross her mind when she went into the booth for this one.

What do YOU think?

Getty/Kevin Mazur/WireImage