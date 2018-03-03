Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Show Off Their Gut Full Of Swirl On KUWTK [Video]

Khloe And Kylie Show Off Baby Bumps On KUWTK Finale

Fans of KUWTK will finally be able to see Kylie Jenner’s super secret squirrel baby gut on TV. In a teaser posted up from E!, Two of the preggo Jenner-Dashian sister are seen on camera. Khloe is gloating to an unknown woman about her and Kylie’s seed being three months apart…take a look:

Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Show Off Their Baby Bumps On ‘KUWTK’: ‘We’re Excited’

