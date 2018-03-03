Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Show Off Their Gut Full Of Swirl On KUWTK [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Khloe And Kylie Show Off Baby Bumps On KUWTK Finale
Fans of KUWTK will finally be able to see Kylie Jenner’s super secret squirrel baby gut on TV. In a teaser posted up from E!, Two of the preggo Jenner-Dashian sister are seen on camera. Khloe is gloating to an unknown woman about her and Kylie’s seed being three months apart…take a look:
