Get Well: Tamera Mowry-Housely Says Her Flu Progressed Into Pneumonia

49th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals – Splash News

Tamera Mowry Suffers From Pneumonia

Tamera Mowry has been hinting to her instagram followers that she’s been feeling under the weather lately. First the mama of two wrote that she was feeling sick from the flu and then updated her caption to say it progressed to pneumonia. Rick Ross was just hospitalized yesterday, and reports say his condition may have been triggered from pneumonia. Prayers up for both both of them.

You guys are the best. Update: The flu progressed into the pneumonia. This has been the most challenging thing I’ve been through. But I believe in prayer and I believe in God. I will get through this. By Jesus’s stripes I am healed. Amen!! Love you guys and all of your support has been amazing. Thank you

Get well soon!