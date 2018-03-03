Dope Deeds: Ava DuVernay Hosts First ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Screening At A Community Center In Compton

Ava DuVernay Hosts A Wrinkle in Time Screening In Compton

Ava DuVernay’s hometown of Compton, California doesn’t have a movie theater–But that didn’t stop the beloved director from screening her new film, A Wrinkle in Time, there. And according to DuVernay, it was quite an experience for everyone involved.

“I asked @Disney if the first public screening of #WrinkleinTime could be in my hometown of Compton,” she tweeted out. “They created a theater experience with fab sound + picture quality out of a community center since there are no movie theaters in Compton. I thank them. And these kids do too.”

The post came along with an adorable video of a huge room full of kids cheering and waving to the camera with the hashtag #WrinkleInCompton written across it. In an Instagram post, DuVernay also squatted down next to a “City of Compton” inscription on the floor with a poster for her magical Disney film behind her. In the caption, she thanked Compton’s mayor, Aja Brown, and the city for “welcoming [her] home so warmly” and accepting the screening so whole-heartedly.

Screenings like this in a city like Compton, where there’s not even a regular movie theater are so important for the youth to see. Big shoutout to Ava for her commitment to her hometown and for holding such an amazing event.

A Wrinkle in Time is set to be released into theaters on March 9.