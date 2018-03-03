So Precious! Here’s The 1st Front Face Photo Of Kylie Jenner’s Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner Finally Shows Off Baby Stormi’s Face

We finally get a look at Stormi’s face! Just a month ago Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy and that her baby girl Stormi was here and safe. Kylie’s millions of followers have been waiting for this moment, to see how she looks and it’s here.

Kylie snapped Stormi’s precious mug with a filter. Take a gander.

Our little rager !!!! A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:37am PST

How beautiful!! Just a few days back, Kylie gloated in a tweet that she and Stormi looked just alike as babies.

