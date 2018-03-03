So Precious! Here’s The 1st Front Face Photo Of Kylie Jenner’s Baby Stormi
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Kylie Jenner Finally Shows Off Baby Stormi’s Face
We finally get a look at Stormi’s face! Just a month ago Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy and that her baby girl Stormi was here and safe. Kylie’s millions of followers have been waiting for this moment, to see how she looks and it’s here.
Kylie snapped Stormi’s precious mug with a filter. Take a gander.
How beautiful!! Just a few days back, Kylie gloated in a tweet that she and Stormi looked just alike as babies.
Hit the flip to see a video of Stormi.